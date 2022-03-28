Carbondale to begin final phase of streetscape project

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale will begin work on the third and final phase of the Illinois Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Phase 3 will improve the area from Monroe Street to Oak Street.
On Monday, April 4, crews will begin by removing sidewalks along Illinois Avenue north of Main Street. Phase 3 improvements will include new street lighting, ADA-compliant pedestrian walkways, trees, planters, and other streetscape elements.
Construction work south of Main Street will not begin until after SIU’s graduation on May 7.
Phase 3 is expected to be complete by late summer. Residents and visitors may experience travel delays during some phases of the project.