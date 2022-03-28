 Skip to main content
Carbondale to begin final phase of streetscape project

  • Updated
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale will begin work on the third and final phase of the Illinois Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. Phase 3 will improve the area from Monroe Street to Oak Street. 

On Monday, April 4, crews will begin by removing sidewalks along Illinois Avenue north of Main Street. Phase 3 improvements will include new street lighting, ADA-compliant pedestrian walkways, trees, planters, and other streetscape elements.

Construction work south of Main Street will not begin until after SIU’s graduation on May 7.  

Phase 3 is expected to be complete by late summer. Residents and visitors may experience travel delays during some phases of the project. 