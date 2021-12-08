Carbondale suspect arrested for firing shots at another man

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A suspect is in custody after firing shots at another man Wednesday.
Around 10:45 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of West College Street regarding a report of shots fired. Officers in the area saw two suspects flee the scene.
Officers located both men who ran and detained them. They learned one of the suspects, Julius C. Kitt, 22, was involved. Officers say he fired a gun at another man, but missed.
There were no injuries, but there was damage to a nearby occupied building.
Officers located the firearm used in the shots fired incident and learned it was reported stolen.
The incident prompted SIU Carbondale to send an alert to students, warning any in the area to shelter in place while police investigated.
Kitt now faces Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting a Peace Officer and No FOID card charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.