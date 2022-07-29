Carbondale shots fired suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police are searching for a suspect in a recent shots fired incident.
On July 24, 2022 around 5:10 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of North Marion Street for a report of shorts fired.
Detectives identified the suspect as 36-year-old James A. Blanding of Murphysboro.
An arrest warrant has been issued on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Blanding is still wanted and is considered armed and dangerous.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.