Carbondale shooting leaves one person injured

 By Jonathan Brines

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person was injured after being shot in Carbondale early Monday morning. 

Around 2:30 a.m., Carbondale Police responded to the 600 block of South Logan Street for a report of shots fired. 

A short time later, officers learned a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

The victim said they were on South Logan when an unknown person(s) fired shots from the passenger side of a gray colored vehicle. The victim then fled the area and went to the hospital for treatment. 

No other injuries or damage were reported. 

The investigation is still active. 

