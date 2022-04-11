Carbondale shooting leaves one person injured

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person was injured after being shot in Carbondale early Monday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., Carbondale Police responded to the 600 block of South Logan Street for a report of shots fired.
A short time later, officers learned a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
The victim said they were on South Logan when an unknown person(s) fired shots from the passenger side of a gray colored vehicle. The victim then fled the area and went to the hospital for treatment.
No other injuries or damage were reported.
The investigation is still active.