Carbondale releases of list of pothole projects & other construction plans

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The city of Carbondale updated residents on a number of projects related to potholes across town.
In a Facebook post Friday, the city said crews had been 'working long hours to make repairs as the weather has allowed.' The post added that its been a challenging construction season due to the 'freeze-thaw' cycle.
The city included a list of projects it's working on and some that are being planned:
• Giant City Road from Walnut to just south of Meadowbrook will be resurfaced this summer. The stretch from Route 13 to Walnut recently received $500,000 in permanent repairs.
• Pleasant Hill Road from Wall Street to U.S. Route 51 and Tower Road will receive permanent repairs this spring and will be resurfaced entirely next summer.
• North Frontage Road from Giant City to McKinney will be resurfaced with ADA-accessible sidewalk improvements this summer.
• North Wall Street from Main to Fisher will be resurfaced this summer.
• North Washington will receive permanent repairs this summer.
• The unimproved section of New Era Road from Glenn Road to Airport Road will be reconstructed this summer.
The city says its first priority of the 2024 construction season will be resurfacing Wall Street from Walnut Street to Park Avenue. The city says it has secured a $1.8 million grant for the project.