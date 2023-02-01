Carbondale receives grant money to resurface South Wall street

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The city of Carbondale has announced a new road re-surfacing effort.
$1.8 million dollars was given to the city through the state's Highway Safety Improvement Program. That money will go towards resurfacing South Wall Street from Park Street to Walnut Street.
Additionally, the city will implement a "road diet", which reconfigures lanes in the area in an effort to prevent future crashes. The Federal Highway Administration says a road diet converts a 4-lane roadway to a 3-lane roadway that consists of two through lanes and a center two-way turn lane.
The city ensures bi-directional bike lanes will also be added in accordance with their 'Complete Streets' commitment to calm traffic and improve safety.
Sidewalks, ramps, and street crossings will also be brought up to the current standards of the American With Disabilities Act.
Work on the project is expected to start some time in the Summer of 2024.