Carbondale receives $2 million to build permanent stage downtown

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale has been awarded more than $2 million to help construct the Downtown Entertainment and Events Plaza at the Washington Street Venue.
The grant was given through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program. The City of Anna also received funding.
"This is another big win for Carbondale, and it wouldn't be possible without the amazing City staff who continue to find ways to bring resources to our community," said City Manager Gary Williams.
The permanent stage will allow the city to host more concerts and live entertainment.
"The future Carbondale Downtown Entertainment & Event Plaza will be surrounded by restaurants, bars, ample parking, a hotel, and the future Southern Illinois Multi-Modal Station," said Steven Mitchell, Economic Development Director. "The completion of this project will respond to the economic harm and health concerns of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and provide much-needed momentum for the revitalization of Carbondale's downtown."
Economic Development Coordinator Cody Lueker says, "The stage that this grant will help pay for is part of an effort to improve the quality of life for our residents. The proposed project will help to reinvigorate Carbondale's music scene, and provide entertainment, recreation and gathering areas that are desirable for all ages, including young children, teenagers, students, adults, and senior citizens."