Carbondale Public Works Dept. hosting food drive for local pantries

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale’s Public Works Department is joining dozens of Public Works Departments from across Illinois to collect food and household goods to support local food banks during National Public Works Week, May 16 - 20.
All donations will support the Victory Dream Center and Good Samaritan Ministries Food Pantry at University Baptist Church.
This week, donation bins are set up at the following locations:
- City Hall, 200 S. Illinois Avenue
- Kroger, 501 N. Giant City Road
- Save A Lot, 301 E. Walnut Street
- Neighborhood Co-op Grocery, 1815 W. Main Street
Suggested donations include pasta, canned meats, canned fruit, cereal, cooking oil, canned vegetables, cleaning products, diapers, shampoo, soap, toilet paper, paper towels, and tissues.
This event is sponsored by the Illinois Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
For more information contact the City’s Public Works Department at 618-457-3270.