Carbondale Public Library offering scholarships for graduating seniors

Carbondale Public Library

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Graduating high school seniors in Jackson County have a chance to get free money to use for college.

It's part of the Friends of the Carbondale Public Library Book Money Award.

You're required to be a high school senior from Carbondale Community High School, Carbondale New School or Brehm Preparatory Academy who plans to continue their education at a college or university.

The library also requires proof of applicants either volunteer at the library or engaging in library-related programs. Students must also explain why they need the grant. Those grants range from $500 to $1000.

To apply click here.

