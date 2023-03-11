Carbondale Public Library offering scholarships for graduating seniors

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Graduating high school seniors in Jackson County have a chance to get free money to use for college.
It's part of the Friends of the Carbondale Public Library Book Money Award.
You're required to be a high school senior from Carbondale Community High School, Carbondale New School or Brehm Preparatory Academy who plans to continue their education at a college or university.
The library also requires proof of applicants either volunteer at the library or engaging in library-related programs. Students must also explain why they need the grant. Those grants range from $500 to $1000.
To apply click here.