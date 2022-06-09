Carbondale prepares for weeklong Juneteenth celebration

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---Carbondale says their Juneteenth Celebration will last all week.
Their Park District is getting ready now!
Juneteenth celebrates when the last slaves were freed.
Carbondale's weeklong celebration includes a ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery, a Block Party, a parade, and more.
It's all free and everyone is invited!
Organizers said this year is extra special, since Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year.
"I just think it'll be a great way to unify us, for people to learn more about Juneteenth, what it really means and get some exposure and just a great week to have fun. We need that. We've been experiencing a lot in America lately, with different tragic shootings, different things all over but this week celebration should really unify us," said Juneteenth Committee Member, Matthew Wilson.
Events start Monday, June 13th.