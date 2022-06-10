Carbondale police searching for missing man

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Police are searching for 44-year-old Joshua Harman of Chillicothe, Ohio. He was last seen on Thursday morning around 7:45 p.m.
Hartman's family called the police department for officers to conduct a welfare check where he had been staying in the 1400 block of E. Main Street. Officers did not located him.
Hartman is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with the logo "Jason Carr Electric" printed on it, blue jeans, scuffed up tan work boots and a blue baseball cap with the name "Westside Sluggers" on the back.
Hartman was driving a white 2020 Ford F-150 with Ohio license plates PCM3207. He may be in the Crab Orchard area.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hartman should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.