Carbondale Police searching for missing man

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing adult.
Arthur Reed, 64 of Marion, was last seen on May 20, 2022 at around 8 a.m. in the 800 block of West Industrial Park Road in Carbondale.
Reed is described as being approximately 5'11" tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Reed was last seen wearing what appears to be a blue-gray and white baseball cap and blue button up shirt, khakis and a watch on his left wrist.
Reed may be in the Marion area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reed should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.