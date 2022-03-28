Carbondale Police searching for Missing/Endangered woman

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department is asking the public's help locating a missing/endangered adult, Jaqueline Thomas.
Thomas is 64-years-old and has a condition that places her in danger. She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Thomas was last seen on foot at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Monday, March 28 in the area of Oak and Poplar Streets. She was wearing all black clothing.
Anyone who sees Thomas or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.