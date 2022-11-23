Carbondale Police, Saluki Athletics collecting coats for kids in need

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saluki Athletics and the Carbondale's Police Department are partnering again this holiday season with their annual "Coats for Kids" coat drive.
Fans are encouraged to donate new coats of any size to help those in need this winter. The donated coats will benefit children served by the Carbondale Police Dept. Community Christmas Store.
Beginning with the women's basketball game versus Chicago State on Dec. 1, fans can place winter coats in a collection box at one of the entrances to the Banterra Center. Coats will also be accepted for donation at the Carbondale Police Department, 501 S. Washington Street, through December 13.
Any fan who donates a coat at the men's basketball game vs. Lincoln can request a free game ticket at the ticket window.
Collections Dates
12/1- Women's Basketball vs Chicago State @ 6 pm
12/7- Women's Basketball vs Tennessee State @ 11 am
12/7- Men's Basketball vs Indiana State @ 7 pm
12/10- Men's Basketball vs Alcorn State @ 7 pm
12/13- Men's Basketball vs Lincoln (MO)* @ 7 pm