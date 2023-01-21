Carbondale police open death investigation

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale police have opened a death investigation after a man was found dead in his apartment.
Information on the investigation comes from a press release from the Carbondale Police Department. On Saturday, January 21 at around 1:27 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. Police a deceased man with a gunshot wound when they entered the residence.
The identity of the man has not been revealed at this time. Police believe that there is no threat to the public. The investigation is active and ongoing.
If you have information related to the investigation, contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-548-2121.