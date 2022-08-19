 Skip to main content
Carbondale Police officers partake in "Cop on a Rooftop"

Cop on a Rooftop in Carbondale

(WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department is raising money for Special Olympics.

Officers from Carbondale and several area departments participated in the "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraising event Friday morning. 

The event aims to raise $3,000 for Special Olympics Illinois Athletes. 

someone donating to cop on the top

Each guest who made a donation received a coupon for a free donut.

Guests who donate $10 or more will get a law enforcement torch run branded mug and a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

For more information about special olympics and to donate, click here.

