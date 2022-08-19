Carbondale Police officers partake in "Cop on a Rooftop"

(WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department is raising money for Special Olympics.
Officers from Carbondale and several area departments participated in the "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraising event Friday morning.
The event aims to raise $3,000 for Special Olympics Illinois Athletes.
Each guest who made a donation received a coupon for a free donut.
Guests who donate $10 or more will get a law enforcement torch run branded mug and a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.
For more information about special olympics and to donate, click here.