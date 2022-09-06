Carbondale police make arrest in burglary cases

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Police announce an arrest Tuesday after two separate burglary cases.
On August 24th, officers investigated a business burglary in the 800 block of East Main Street. Then another on September 3rd in the 1200 block of West Main Street.
During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Antonia G. Turby, 26 of Carbondale. She also had an active warrant for failure to appear for a Criminal Damage to Property out of Jackson County.
On September 3rd, officers located Turby in the 400 block of South Poplar Street and arrested her on the warrant.
A search warrant for the property was granted and during the execution of the warrant, officers recovered property taken from the burglaries.
Officers charged Turby with two counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Turby is in the Jackson County jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.