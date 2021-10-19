Carbondale Police looking for missing man

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing person.
Lamont Chick, 45 of Carbondale, was reported missing and was last seen on October 13 around 6 p.m. in the 300 block of South Marion Street.
Chick is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 200 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lamont should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
The investigation is ongoing and active.