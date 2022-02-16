 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For today, south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. For Thursday, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...For today, until 6 PM CST. For Thursday, from 6 AM to 6
PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

Carbondale Police joins neighbors public safety service

  • Updated
  • 0

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department has joined the Neighbors Public Safety Service provided by Ring to share important crime and safety-related information with the community.

Neighbors is a free service created for residents to help them stay informed about what’s going on around them.

Residents can anonymously share video and pictures from a crime or incident with their neighbors and the police department to assist in an investigation. The application is available to the public and does not require the use of a Ring home security device.

How to Use Neighbors:

  • Download the free Neighbors app on iOS, Android, and FireOS devices.
  • Once downloaded, users can join their neighborhood to share public safety information using video, photos, and text-only posts.
  • Residents can customize alerts and updates from their neighbors and the Carbondale Police Department.
  • User profiles are anonymous and residents determine what content to share and whether they want to engage with others.  The Police Department does not have the ability to determine who has cameras or determine the source of the video unless the information is provided voluntarily.  

Click here to learn more about the Neighbors system.

Carbondale Police remind residents Neighbors should not be a substitution for reporting crime and suspicious activity to law enforcement. 

To report a crime or request assistance from the Carbondale Police Department, call 911 in an emergency or 618-549-COPS for a non-emergency.

