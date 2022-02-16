Carbondale Police joins neighbors public safety service

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department has joined the Neighbors Public Safety Service provided by Ring to share important crime and safety-related information with the community.
Neighbors is a free service created for residents to help them stay informed about what’s going on around them.
Residents can anonymously share video and pictures from a crime or incident with their neighbors and the police department to assist in an investigation. The application is available to the public and does not require the use of a Ring home security device.
How to Use Neighbors:
- Download the free Neighbors app on iOS, Android, and FireOS devices.
- Once downloaded, users can join their neighborhood to share public safety information using video, photos, and text-only posts.
- Residents can customize alerts and updates from their neighbors and the Carbondale Police Department.
- User profiles are anonymous and residents determine what content to share and whether they want to engage with others. The Police Department does not have the ability to determine who has cameras or determine the source of the video unless the information is provided voluntarily.
Click here to learn more about the Neighbors system.
Carbondale Police remind residents Neighbors should not be a substitution for reporting crime and suspicious activity to law enforcement.
To report a crime or request assistance from the Carbondale Police Department, call 911 in an emergency or 618-549-COPS for a non-emergency.