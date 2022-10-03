Carbondale Police investigating homicide

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.
Carbondale Police say the incident on S Lewis Lane was a homicide.
Officers responded to the 700 block for a report of shots fired around 1:25 p.m. Monday. They found a gunshot victim and learned the suspect fled from the scene.
Officers immediately began life saving measures and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital, where they later died. The identity is being withheld pending family notification.
The suspect is described as a black man, wearing a mask covering his face, black jacket, green shirt and green shorts. They were last seen running north toward east College Street.
Carbondale Police investigators are currently speaking with a person of interest in the investigation. The investigation has revealed that the suspect and victim are known acquaintances of one another. The investigation is active and ongoing.
UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.
SIUC Police say the area is clear and normal activities can resume.
News 3 is still awaiting more details from law enforcement.
SIU Alert: All clear issued for the 700 block of Lewis Lane. Resume normal activities.— SIUC_Police (@SIUC_Police) October 3, 2022
ORIGINAL STORY: 3:10 p.m.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are investigating an incident.
According to a tweet by SIUC Police, the incident took place in the 700 block of Lewis Lane Monday afternoon.
They are asking anyone in the area to shelter in place. If you can, avoid the area.
News 3 has reached out to Carbondale Police and SIUC Police, but have not received any additional details.
SIU Alert: CPD is investigating an incident in the 700 block of Lewis Lane. Shelter in place if in the area. Stay away if not. More information forthcoming.— SIUC_Police (@SIUC_Police) October 3, 2022