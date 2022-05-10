Carbondale police investigating hit-and-run crash

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A hit-and-run crash in Carbondale early Sunday morning is under investigation.
Carbondale Police were monitoring a gathering of 250 to 300 people around 4 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of E. Walnut Street.
A fight broke out amongst several women in the center of the crowd. Soon after the fight broke out, the driver of a white SUV attempted to flee and crashed into other vehicles. The driver struck one person in the process.
The crowd surrounded the car, blocking the driver's escape, and then began hitting the car with items as the drive attempted to leave.
Several people in the crowd opened the driver's door and attempted to pull the female driver out of the car.
Officers used pepper spray to disperse the crowd for their safety and the safety of the driver. The crowd moved away and the driver fled the scene heading east on E. Walnut Street.
Officers pursued the vehicle and found it crashed on Route 13 near Pin Oak Drive.
The suspect fled from the vehicle on foot and was not found. The driver is described as a black female in her early 20s. The individual struck by the car appeared to have a minor injury, but he refused to cooperate with officers and declined medical treatment.
There were no other injuries reported as a result of the incident, but there was damage to vehicles.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.