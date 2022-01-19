Carbondale police investigating armed robbery

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An armed robbery in Carbondale is now under investigation.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 600 block of East Searing Street for a report a juvenile entered a home, displayed a firearm and demanded money.
During the robbery, the suspect struck the victim while holding a firearm. The suspect and the victim are known acquaintances.
The suspect fled and was last seen running south.
The victim received a non-life threatening injury as a result of being struck by the suspect. The victim declined medical treatment.
As a precaution, investigating officers contacted Thomas School and advised school administrators to enact a temporary lock down due to the nature of the call as well as the proximity of the school to the flight path of the suspect. The lockdown was lifted after officers last saw the suspect a further distance away from the school.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.