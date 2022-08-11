 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carbondale Police investigating after business vandalized

  • 0
Vandalism 1.png

Images captured during an incident on August 7, 2022

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police need help identifying suspects in a vandalism investigation. 

On August 8, 2022 officers responded to a business in the 500 block of S. Illinois Avenue for a report of criminal defacement of property. 

The suspects were recorded spray painting graffiti on the dumpster the day before. 

Vandalism 2.png

Images captured during an incident on July 6, 2022

Officers are investigating other reports of graffiti with similar suspect descriptions at multiple locations including:

  • 07-06-22 at 8:00 p.m. in the 200 block of South Illinois Avenue

  • 07-13-22 at 10:55 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Springer Street

  • 07-13-22 at 12:04 p.m. in the 100 block of South Illinois Avenue

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.