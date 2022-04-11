Carbondale police honor dispatchers during Telecommunicators Week

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---Before first responders can respond to a crisis, it has to go through a telecommunicator.
"Telecommunicators are the first people that people speak to when they call for any type of assistance they may need. They are the calm voice on the other end of the telephone," said Carbondale Police Chief, Stan Reno.
During National Telecommunicators Week, departments across the country recognize the work put in by the voice behind the calls.
"Without telecommunicators, we would never be able to be responsive to our community and others that are in need and need those emergency services right away from police and fire," said Reno.
Last year, the Carbondale Police Department received over 20,000 9-1-1 calls.
One of those voices behind the calls is Kristina Stroble, who has been a telecommunicator for 4 years.
"It is rewarding because you help someone on their worst day, and whether they say that they appreciate it or not, you feel that in your heart that you've helped someone," said Stroble.
While Stroble and other telecommunicators continue to direct calls to help those in need, the Carbondale PD wants to take time to recognize their hard work.
"The telecommunicators we have right now are very dedicated and very committed to their jobs, and we appreciate everything they do," said Reno.
A lot of dispatch centers need people-including Carbondale's.
If you're interested in applying, you can visit their website.