Carbondale Police hire mental health advocate

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department has one of the region's first mental health advocates.
The brand new position is filled by Laterriea Martin.
The role is designed to help with de-escalation and provide follow-up mental health resources.
Martin hopes her role with the department will help the Carbondale community in understanding mental health.
"Being able to be that person, to make sure that they don't face any barriers that hold them back from being connected to resources. I think it's very important to have that person that's there for them. A lot of people don't have support, a lot of people are alone in a situation. So it's really important to me that they have that," said Martin.
Martin also said her position will also help officers with mental health related calls.