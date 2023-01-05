Carbondale Police Dept. to get federal funding for technology upgrades

CARBONDALE, IL, (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department announced it will receive federal funding for technology upgrades.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth secured more than $182 million for Illinois projects in the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act. Carbondale Police Department state they will receive $600,000 for technology upgrades.
The funds will be used to upgrade records management system for the police department to better analyze data related to violent crime.
"Obtaining a new records management system has been a long-time goal of the Police Department to improve transparency, create efficiencies, enhance investigative capabilities and streamline the everyday work demands for police officers. We are very thankful for this opportunity, and I am certain this will have lasting positive impacts on the Police Department and the community," said Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno.
"This project was at the top of our priority list. Updating our system will increase Carbondale's crime-fighting capabilities and reinforce the numerous other efforts we've employed to reduce gun violence," said City Manager Gary Williams.