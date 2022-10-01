Carbondale police ask public's help in identifying robbery suspect

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.
The incident occurred on September 18 at around 12:40 a.m. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue after getting reports of a robbery.
After arriving at the scene, officers learned that the victim of the robbery was approached by the suspect at around 12:28 a.m. The suspect grabbed something that was a possession of the victim's. The two struggled over the item, and the victim fell on the ground. The suspect ran out the back door of the business.
No one was injured during the altercation.
The suspect was last seen riding a white bicycle northbound on South Illinois Avenue.
Police are asking people who have information related to the suspect to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121, call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677, or call the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the Explore Carbondale website here.
The investigation is active and ongoing.