Carbondale Police arrest final suspect in 2019 homicide

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- On November 3, 2019 police investigated the homicide of Keon Lavonte Cooper, who was shot to death in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.
Carbondale Detectives identified Thomas Evans Jr., Tyren Johnson and Orlando Sheron as suspects in the homicide.
Evans Jr. and Johnson were both arrested just days after the homicide in 2019. Evans Jr. was charged with concealing or aiding a fugitive. Johnson was charged with Murder.
The Carbondale Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Sheron for First Degree Murder as well, but he fled and was not located.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Los Angeles, CA, comprised of officers from the California Department of Corrections, the Gardena Police Department, the Torrence Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department assisted in the investigation to locate Sheron.
On October 26, 2021 Sheron was arrested in Gardena, CA. He was taken to the Los Angeles County Jail, as he awaits extradition to Illinois.
The Carbondale Police Department said they appreciate all of the assistance by other law enforcement agencies and the countless hours dedicated by Carbondale Police Department investigators to bring the suspects to justice.