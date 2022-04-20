Carbondale, Paducah to hold spring clean up days

 Skip to main content
(WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale and Paducah will hold annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program soon. 

The program allows residents to dispose of any household items. 

To participate in the Carbondale program, you need to place your belongings at the curbside no later than 7 a.m. on your collection day. 

Household items will be collected from the curbsides on Fridays, based on the schedule. 

  • Monday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 6th
  • Tuesday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 13th
  • Wednesday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 20th
  • Thursday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 27th

The following items will not be collected as a part of the program:

  • Electronics such as computers and computer accessories; televisions and TV accessories; blue ray and DVD players; MP3 and IPOD players; and other such electronics.
  • Tires, appliances, or yard waste - these items can be disposed of by the City’s Landscape & Special Waste Sticker Program.
  • Contractor’s remodeling or construction debris - residents or contractors must dispose of these items using private haulers.
  • Hazardous materials including paint, oil, gasoline, car batteries, pesticides, and other chemicals.

If you have any questions, please contact the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at (618) 457-3275.

Paducah will hold their spring cleaning day on Saturday April 23rd from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Republic Services transfer station, 829 Burnett Street. 

ACCEPTED ITEMS: 

  • Accepted items include household garbage, major appliances (tagged Freon-free), tires (The limit is 8 tires.
  • Tires on the rim are accepted; however, no heavy equipment, solid, rubber track, or foam-filled tires).
  • Household hazardous waste (labelled and in original container), ammunition, expired or no longer needed prescription medications, batteries, and e-scrap.
  • No medical waste, commercial waste, or radioactive items will be accepted.

For more information, call the Paducah Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

