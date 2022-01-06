Carbondale moves forward with plans for new entertainment plaza

Weather Alert

...VERY COLD TONIGHT... ...BLACK ICE LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE REGION... As we clear out tonight, temperatures will drop to lows in the single digits most areas to just above 10 degrees toward the Missouri Bootheel. Combined with north, northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, minimum wind chill temperatures should range from 5 above zero to around 10 below zero, making for a very cold start to the day Friday. In addition, the very cold temperatures will cause moisture on area roadways to freeze up into black ice, resulting in very slick and hazardous driving conditions. The slick conditions will continue well beyond daybreak Friday morning, as temperatures rise very slowly. Be extremely cautious if you must travel tonight or Friday morning.