Carbondale moves forward with plans for new entertainment plaza

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbondale entertainment plaza

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---In a unanimous vote, the Carbondale City Council approved to submit an application for a grant for a new entertainment plaza.

It's called the Entertainment and Event Plaza.

City leaders hope to use the venue to host more downtown events.

If the city gets the grant, the new Entertainment and Event Plaza would include a permanent fixture for concerts, as well as amenities such as parking and bathrooms.

Concerts and events have been held in the area since the 2017 Eclipse.

And with a permanent venue, leaders hope more people will take advantage of what the city has to offer.

"Over the last several years, we've estimated that we've drawn about 23,000 people to downtown because of the events we've been hosting on Washington Street and we think with a permanent stage, we can increase that number a lot more and bring a lot more folks downtown to enjoy the other businesses that are already there," said Steven Mitchell, the Economic Development Director for the City of Carbondale. 

The application will request just over 2-Million dollars to fund the project.

If approved, the project is hoped to be completed by summer 2023. 

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

