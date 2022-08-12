Carbondale Mayor taking leave of absence following death of wife

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry has announced he will take a temporary leave of absence until further notice.
Councilwoman Carolin Harvey will assume the role of Mayor Pro Tempore and will take over mayoral duties during Mayor Henry’s absence.
The Mayor issued the following statement: "My heart has been filled with indescribable sadness since the sudden loss of my wife, Terri. While our families mourn and process this unspeakable tragedy, we request privacy as we make arrangements and thank you for your condolences.”
On Tuesday, Mayor Henry said he returned home and found his wife Theresa had died. He called Carbondale Police, who requested ISP investigate.
On Wednesday, Illinois State Police released they started a death investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.