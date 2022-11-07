Carbondale man receives 24 years for kidnapping, home invasion

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Carbondale man was sentenced to prison for a kidnapping and home invasion in January.
Justin D. Carr, 40, received 24 years for kidnapping and 20 years for home invasion. Both sentences will be served at the same time.
On January 2, 2022 Carbondale Officers responded to West Mill Street for a kidnapping. Police did find evidence of a disturbance at a home. He will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence.
During the investigation, officers located the victim safe in Murphysboro and in need of serious medical treatment.
Officers determined Carr and Jalyn A. Rush, 22 of Lexington, IL, forced entry into the home and battered the victim. They then took the victim, who was an acquaintance, by force to another location where the victim was battered.
The victim was eventually able to escape the suspects and flee to safety.
Rush is set to be sentenced on December 13, 2022.