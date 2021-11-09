Carbondale man in custody for home invasion, battery

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police have arrested a suspect in a recent home invasion.
Police responded to the 200 block of south Lewis Lane on November 5 to a report of a home invasion.
Officers learned the suspect, 34-year-old Eric Lescault, forced his way into a home and battered the victim. The victim received a minor injury as a result of the incident.
Officers arrested Lescault for Home Invasion, Aggravated Battery, and Criminal Damage to Property and incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.