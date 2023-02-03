Carbondale man captures photos of comet

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A Carbondale man shared his photos he captured of a comet passing by Earth.
Dr. Jesus A. Ponce-de-Leon shared six photos of Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) he recently took from his driveway in Carbondale.
The comet was discovered by astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility in March of 2022, according to NASA.
The comet has a greenish coma, short broad dust tail, and a long faint ion tail, NASA described.
In mid January, the comet was at its closest point to the sun. In the first days of February, it was at its closest point to Earth.
Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.