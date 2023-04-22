 Skip to main content
Carbondale man arrested on drug charges, fighting with police

  • Updated
  • 0
Antonio M. Pugh

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A Carbondale man is facing multiple charges ater being arrested on Monday

Antonio M. Pugh, 40, was wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County for Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Pugh allegedly tried to convince deputies that he was not the person they were looking for. When deputies told Pugh that he would be placed under arrest Pugh attempted to run and began fighting with deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

Pugh was taken into custody and additionally cited for obstruction of justice, resisting and aggravated battery. Pugh is at the Williamson County Jail on $300,000 bond.

The U.S. Marshals and Williamson County State's Attorney's office assisted in Pugh's arrest.

