Carbondale man arrested in October 2022 shooting

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale man arrested, faces charges in relation to a shooting taken place in October of 2022.
Tracy L. Wimberly, 52, of Carbondale, was arrested in mid-January in Memphis, TN, in relation to a shooting that left one person injured on October 27, 2022, according to a Carbondale Police Department press release.
On October 27, 2022, Carbondale police officers responded to a shots fired incident in the 700 block of South Rawlings Street. As officers were on scene, they found a victim injured from shots fired.
As officers were investigating, they identified Wimberly as a suspect related to the shooting incident.
In November, Wimberly was indicted for charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Wimberly was later arrested in Memphis on January, 17, 2023, by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Task Force.
Wimberly was transported back to the Jackson County Jail were he awaits a court appearance.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
