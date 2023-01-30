 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Freezing Drizzle and Sleet May Create Slippery Road
Conditions...

Pockets of freezing drizzle, mixed with sleet at times, will
continue this morning and early afternoon across portions of
southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. This may lead to
additional slick spots developing on roads, bridges, overpasses,
and sidewalks.

If venturing outdoors, use extra caution. Drivers should slow down
and leave extra room between your vehicles and others.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch or greater.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east late afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning. Isolated
power outages are possible over the southern Kentucky Purchase
and Pennyrile regions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.


Carbondale man arrested in October 2022 shooting

Wimberly
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale man arrested, faces charges in relation to a shooting taken place in October of 2022.

Tracy L. Wimberly, 52, of Carbondale, was arrested in mid-January in Memphis, TN, in relation to a shooting that left one person injured on October 27, 2022, according to a Carbondale Police Department press release.

On October 27, 2022, Carbondale police officers responded to a shots fired incident in the 700 block of South Rawlings Street. As officers were on scene, they found a victim injured from shots fired.

As officers were investigating, they identified Wimberly as a suspect related to the shooting incident.

In November, Wimberly was indicted for charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Wimberly was later arrested in Memphis on January, 17, 2023, by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Task Force.

Wimberly was transported back to the Jackson County Jail were he awaits a court appearance.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

