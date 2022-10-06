Carbondale looking for 'Pumpkin Patrol' volunteers

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale Police Department is looking for volunteers.
On Monday, October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the police department will be sponsoring a Halloween safety patrol called "Pumpkin Patrol".
Volunteers wearing orange safety vests and driving vehicles bearing the "Pumpkin Patrol" logo will be patrolling areas of the community where kids go to "trick or treat".
Although it's strongly encourage adults to accompany children, the volunteers will identify potential hazards to children and provide a place where children can turn if they feel threatened.
If you are interested in being on the "Pumpkin Patrol" contact Officer Randy Mathis at 618-457-3200, Extension 402 or send an e-mail to rmathis@explorecarbondale.com