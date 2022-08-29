Carbondale launching Inclusion Task Force

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is launching an Inclusion Task Force. The goal is to identify discrimination and disparities in the community and make strategic recommendations to the City Council and other institutions.
To gauge perceptions and identify patterns that may reinforce discrimination, the task force has launched a survey for individuals who live, work, or go to school in Carbondale. All responses are anonymous and confidential.
To complete the survey, please click here.
The survey will take 15 - 20 minutes to complete and will ask for feedback on housing, transportation, assistance programs, health and medical services, city services, and other community resources.
Paper copies may be completed in person at the Civic Center or Carbondale Public Library. The survey is available through October 31, 2022.