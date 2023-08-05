 Skip to main content
Carbondale 'International Grocery' owners die in crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Lin & Gemma Habibullah (International Grocer Store Owners, Carbondale)

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A business is remembering the owners who passed away earlier this week.

Gemma and Li Habibullah were driving to Carbondale when they got into a car accident according to family. The couple died from their injuries.

They owned Monah's International Groceries at the Murdale Shopping Center in west Carbondale.

A family friend put together a GoFundMe account together to help pay for funeral expenses.

Mo Habibullah, the couple's only child, says they'll try and keep the store open for as long as they can. 

