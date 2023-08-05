Carbondale 'International Grocery' owners die in crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A business is remembering the owners who passed away earlier this week.
Gemma and Li Habibullah were driving to Carbondale when they got into a car accident according to family. The couple died from their injuries.
They owned Monah's International Groceries at the Murdale Shopping Center in west Carbondale.
A family friend put together a GoFundMe account together to help pay for funeral expenses.
Mo Habibullah, the couple's only child, says they'll try and keep the store open for as long as they can.