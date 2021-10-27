Carbondale HS takes extra precautions after social media threat

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- School officials in Carbondale are taking extra precautions, after a threatening social media message was reported to administration.
The administration at Carbondale High School received information about the message threatening school violence. The threat did not mention a specific school and at this time no students at CCHS are linked to the threat.
Carbondale Police Department has been notified of the social media post and will assist CCHS in having an increased presence today and throughout the week to ensure the school continues to be safe.
The district said, "research on the social media post has shown us that numerous schools, law enforcement agencies, and school tip lines have also received this message, which has caused several schools across the nation to either initiate lockdown or other threat assessment procedures."
Carbondale Superintendent Daniel Booth said, "I want to make it clear that we do not see the social media threat as credible or specifically directed at CCHS, but we will continue to monitor social media for additional information. Carbondale Community High School will have an increased law enforcement presence on campus throughout the week as a safety precaution.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact the administration."