Carbondale hosts family friendly trick or treat event

(WSIL) -- Halloween is finally here, and Carbondale is celebrating in a big way.
A day full of family-fun events that also benefit local organizations.
Hundreds were at the Murdale Shopping Center Saturday morning for Safe Halloween.
Business owners filled candy buckets, creative costumes were every-where along with our favorite heroes.
Families could enjoy Hay Rides, Fire Trucks, Bounce Houses and meet Carbondale's McGruff the Crime Dog.
Tina Carpenter CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois says the community was all in on getting out.
"It's an opportunity to support the Boys and Girls Club, but for me it's about, seeing everybody, seeing the kids dressed up having fun. The City has worked so hard with all these different organizations and entities to just really make this a fun, family weekend." said Carpenter.
Friends of Carbondale Dog Park held a Costume Contest.
Captain Hook and a hot dog were among the winners.