Carbondale host full weekend of Halloween events

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale has more than 10 events scheduled around town leading up to Halloween night.
Carbondale Public Relations Officer Roni Leforge spoke to the News 3 This Morning about some of the events going on in the city.
You can watch the full interview in the video above.
Here's the list of scheduled events:
FRIDAY, October 29, 2022
Stroll through the woods at night to view over 500 jack-o-lanterns and witness the ethereal beauty that is this region's original Pumpkin Glow. Green Earth's Pumpkin Glow is family-friendly, with no jump scares to upset your little ones. This woodland trail is well-groomed and offers firm, flat footing which can accommodate strollers. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and located at 1201 North Oakland Ave.
Nosferatu The Invincible Czars
The Invincible Czars return to the Varsity! The Czars create modern soundtracks for silent films and perform live with the movies. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m! 418 S Illinois Ave.
SATURDAY, October 30, 2022
Join the Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks for a costume contest, pet parade, and more at Carbondale Safe Halloween! There will also be fun booth activities, including paw painting and a kissing booth (SMOOCH a POOCH) inside the Howl-o-Ween tent from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Murdale Shopping Center.
Trick-or-treat with the Murdale Merchants and enjoy a day filled with bounce houses, hay rides, games, bison burgers, sno cones, and more! The Halloween fun begins at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Murdale Shopping Center.
Take the little ghouls and goblins trick-or-treating downtown! Stop by the Carbondale Main Street office to receive a map of participating downtown businesses. The Candy Walk runs from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 121 S Illinois Avenue.
Look into the Haunted Mirror, see your inner Spookie Self, and make a portrait to take home! Happening from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Sponsored by your friends at Artspace 304 at 607 S. Illinois Avenue.
The Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race is a chance to have fun and raise money for local charities and non-profit organizations by designing, building, and racing your very own Pumpkin Racer! The event is free, with the winner of the free races cashing in on $100 grand prize. This event starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Mill Street Underpass.
You won't want to miss this free show! Enjoy the percussion-driven music and dance from AfriCaribe, and live music by The Cattails, Pet Mosquito & The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band! Music starts at 4:00 PM and runs until 9:00 PM at the Washington Street venue in downtown Carbondale. Bring your lawn chairs, pack the coolers, and spend the Halloween weekend grooving to good music!
Stroll through the woods at night to view over 500 jack-o-lanterns and witness the ethereal beauty that is this region's original Pumpkin Glow. Green Earth's Pumpkin Glow is family-friendly, with no jump scares to upset your little ones. This woodland trail is well-groomed and offers firm, flat footing which can accommodate strollers. It starts at 5:30 p.m. at 1201 North Oakland Ave.
MONDAY, October 31, 2022
The traditional Halloween custom of door-to-door candy hunting returns! The official trick-or-treat hours in the City of Carbondale are Monday, October 31, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Halloween Skelebration Trunk or Treat
Bring the whole family and trunk-or-treat with local businesses! Happening from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. This will be at the Boys & Girls Club, 250 N. Springer Street.