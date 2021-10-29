You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carbondale Halloween brings free family fun

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbondale Pumpkin Glow at Oakland Nature Preserve

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Carbondale Halloween is offering a variety of free family fun for this holiday weekend. 

One of those activities is the pumpkin glow where more than 500 jack-o-lanterns will line a hiking trail at the Oakland Nature Preserve.  

The event takes place Friday, October 29th and Saturday October 30th from 6:30 to 10 p.m. 

There are no spooks involved but instead it's described as an enchanted forest.

While the event is free, a $5 donation would be appreciated.

Roni LeForge, who is the city's Public Relations Officer, say the funds go to support the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois as well as Green Earth.

"They have trails all over the city of Carbondale that are nature preserves that are so nice and well kept," she says about Green Earth." Everybody in the city here really enjoys them."

If the weather is too rainy, the location will be changed to the SIU McLafferty Annex. Updates will be provided on Green Earth's Facebook page

The fun starts back up Saturday morning with a decades-long tradition, Safe Halloween. It takes place at the Murdale Shopping Center and is put on by Ace Hardware providing free candy, inflatables, a rock-climbing wall, hayrides, and games to kiddos. 

The event also acts as a way for families to meet local law enforcement as police officers with the Carbondale Police Department will be on site with their patrol vehicles. 

In addition to all that, Carbondale Halloween will also be throwing free concerts that can be enjoyed by adults and children alike. 

The tunes start up late afternoon on Saturday with the Mexican Folkloric Dance Company of Chicago. The act is award winning, bringing music and dance from south of the border. 
 
They're followed by local musicians the Swamp Tigers and the Phonics. 
 
Steven Mitchell, Economic Development Director for Carbondale, says the city wanted to provide guests with a variety of sounds. 
 
"We focus on diverse eclectic music genres, and we also focus on getting local bands this year," he adds. "Southern Illinois has such a strong local music scene. We really want to promote that." 
 
Guest are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and dance moves for a good time. 
 
This is just a snapshot of the activities taking place in Carbondale for Halloween weekend, for a full list click here
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you