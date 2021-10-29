Carbondale Halloween brings free family fun

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Carbondale Halloween is offering a variety of free family fun for this holiday weekend.
One of those activities is the pumpkin glow where more than 500 jack-o-lanterns will line a hiking trail at the Oakland Nature Preserve.
There are no spooks involved but instead it's described as an enchanted forest.
While the event is free, a $5 donation would be appreciated.
Roni LeForge, who is the city's Public Relations Officer, say the funds go to support the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois as well as Green Earth.
"They have trails all over the city of Carbondale that are nature preserves that are so nice and well kept," she says about Green Earth." Everybody in the city here really enjoys them."
If the weather is too rainy, the location will be changed to the SIU McLafferty Annex. Updates will be provided on Green Earth's Facebook page.
The fun starts back up Saturday morning with a decades-long tradition, Safe Halloween. It takes place at the Murdale Shopping Center and is put on by Ace Hardware providing free candy, inflatables, a rock-climbing wall, hayrides, and games to kiddos.
The event also acts as a way for families to meet local law enforcement as police officers with the Carbondale Police Department will be on site with their patrol vehicles.
In addition to all that, Carbondale Halloween will also be throwing free concerts that can be enjoyed by adults and children alike.