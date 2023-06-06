Carbondale groups help LGBTQ people leaving states scaling back care

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- When it first started in 2000 The Rainbow Cafe focused on offering youth programs.
In the last few years they've focused on offering resources for health services and education programs.
Today the cafe is working with another group to help people move to Carbondale from places that rolled back protections and care for LGBTQIA+ people.
The cafe's executive director, Carrie Vine, says transgender people are seeking the most help.
"They don't have access to basic human healthcare like we have [in Illinois] like gender affirming care," Vine said.
The cafe is working with the Carbondale Assembly for Radical Equity, or CARE, to relocate families from states like Florida, Kansas, Mississippi and Texas. So far Vine says they've helped three families and are in contact with 15 more.
Vine says Carbondale has become a beacon of safety for the LGBTQIA+ community and women seeking reproductive care.
"I consider us to be a place of very profound importance in reproductive rights... LGBTQ rights and bodily autonomy right now," Vine said.
Nancy Lee, who works with CARE, moved to Carbondale from Belleville three years ago and was initially shocked at how welcoming the city was.
"I was really surprised," Lee said.
Now Lee hopes to help people moving to Carbondale get the help they need. Vine says they're ready to welcome an influx of people.
"It gives people a voice. It gives people spaces," Lee said.
The groups are holding an art auction July 1 from 6pm-8pm at Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship with proceeds going to help families.