Carbondale firefighters encourage young women to join the force

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---While female firefighters are becoming more common, women still make up just 4% of the fire force.
Courtney Looft and Abby Burnham are the only women firefighters for the City of Carbondale, who knew for a long time their job was the career for them.
"My father is a firefighter, or was a firefighter, he retired, and I just grew up in that environment of being around the fire service and it was a blast to be around," said Looft.
"I had a similar experience as Courtney, my dad was a firemen, he's retired now. Spent a lot of time at the fire station as a kid. Didn't really know much different from it, knew I didn't want a typical desk job so I decided to go into the family business," said Burnham.
The love of their career made them want to help other young girls join the force.
"I was fortunate enough to have my father, who was a firefighter, who, like I said, encouraged me and step into that role, and I want to give other young women the opportunity to do the same, especially the ones that don't have anyone that's involved with fire service," said Looft.
The program is called Badd Axe Ladies, a job shadowing program for girls 16 and older to learn the ins and outs of firefighting.
And business teacher Jenna Jamieson said the program is more popular than she initially thought.
"I'll be honest, I was surprised at how much interest there was. I put it in the announcements and there was, the next day I had emails, I had phone calls, I had students coming in, saying 'where's the application? Can I get one?' So I think that there is a larger interest than I realized," said Jamieson.
And for the young women who are nervous about joining the male dominated field, both Looft and Burnham said, don't let it stand in your way.
"You can do this job the same as any man can. It's about working your body to it's own advantage and figuring out what's best for you," said Burnham.
Right now the program's only open to Carbondale High School students.
Organizers will consider expanding it to other schools.