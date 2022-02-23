Carbondale Fire Department receives funding for new radios

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---The Carbondale Fire Department will receive funding for new radios.
The City Council approved $300,000 for new radios for the fire department at last night's meeting.
All of the current radios are more than 10 years old and all have been discontinued by the manufacturer.
Fire Chief Mike Hertz said these radios are important for the safety of firefighters and the community they serve.
"To me personally, it's huge because we try to provide the best equipment that we can for our folks that work here, for their safety. So now that we're going to be able to purchase these, I'm extremely excited," said Hertz.
The city is using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy the new radios.