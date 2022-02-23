 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half
of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west
Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an
inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of
western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of
Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for
those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Carbondale Fire Department receives funding for new radios

  • Updated
  • 0
New radios for Carbondale Fire Dept.

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---The Carbondale Fire Department will receive funding for new radios.

The City Council approved $300,000 for new radios for the fire department at last night's meeting.

All of the current radios are more than 10 years old and all have been discontinued by the manufacturer.

Fire Chief Mike Hertz said these radios are important for the safety of firefighters and the community they serve.

"To me personally, it's huge because we try to provide the best equipment that we can for our folks that work here, for their safety. So now that we're going to be able to purchase these, I'm extremely excited," said Hertz.

The city is using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy the new radios.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you