Carbondale Fire Department emphasizing the importance of Fire Prevention Week

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The last thing any family wants to deal with is a home fire. But one local department says, the key to being prepared is planning ahead
"We're trying to drive home those fire safety topics," said Carbondale firefighter Sean Sherwood.
Topics like the importance of fire drills and escape planning mark the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week.
The Carbondale Fire department is emphasizing the importance of this year's theme "Fire won't wait, plan your escape."
"We're really trying to hammer home those home escape plans, making sure everyone has their own home escape plan that's unique to their home, their dwelling," said Sherwood.
Sherwood says a key to a good escape plan is making sure everyone is on the same page in the event of a fire.
"Not only do we ask our students in the program to make a map of their house, we ask them to involve their parents and family members in that process," Sherwood said.
Once your family has a plan in place, Sherwood asks everyone to practice it often.
"Our big thing is to have a plan, know it well," said Sherwood. "Once you're out. Don't go back in for pets or relatives and notify the fire department as quickly as possible."
A key component to fire prevention week is helping people understand the importance of working smoke detectors throughout the home.
"Smoke alarms are obviously very important," said Sherwood. "They should be in every bedroom, in the kitchen and they should be on every level of the home including the basement all the way to the top floor."
Fire prevention is a growing aspect of the job for a firefighter and Sherwood says he encourages continued work with the program.
"Yes, we're going to respond. Yes, we're going to get there as quickly as possible," Sherwood explained, "but if you can do everything in your power to get out of the home, it's going to make you more safe and our jobs much easier."
Other tips to keep your family safe: Have a fire extinguisher that works-
and install a carbon monoxide alarm in your home.