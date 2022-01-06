 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations will range from 1 to 2
inches across most of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. Amounts from 2 to 4 inches can be expected
across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel conditions
will remain very hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...VERY COLD TONIGHT...

As we clear out tonight, temperatures will drop to lows in the
single digits most areas to just above 10 degrees toward the
Missouri Bootheel. Combined with north, northwest winds 5 to 10
mph, minimum wind chill temperatures should bottom out from the
single digits to a few degrees below zero, making for a very cold
start to the day Friday.

Carbondale death deemed homicide, suspect arrested in Los Angeles

  • Updated
  • 0
Gregory Hopkins

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police say a body found in a home is now a homicide. 

Police say the victim, identified as 26-year-old Gloria Hopkins, was the victim of a domestic incident with her husband, Gregory Hopkins, 27 of Cape Girardeau.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Hopkins for charges of first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery. 

Police learned he fled the areas and traveled to Los Angeles, California. California police located Hopkins and arrested him Thursday. 

Hopkins is currently in a Los Angeles jail awaiting extradition back to Jackson County. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

The police department said, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Gloria."

