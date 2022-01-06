Carbondale death deemed homicide, suspect arrested in Los Angeles

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale police say a body found in a home is now a homicide.
Police say the victim, identified as 26-year-old Gloria Hopkins, was the victim of a domestic incident with her husband, Gregory Hopkins, 27 of Cape Girardeau.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Hopkins for charges of first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.
Police learned he fled the areas and traveled to Los Angeles, California. California police located Hopkins and arrested him Thursday.
Hopkins is currently in a Los Angeles jail awaiting extradition back to Jackson County.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
The police department said, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Gloria."