Carbondale Dairy Queen closing down; owner has hopes of reopening

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Mike Waicukauski, the owner of the beloved walk-up Dairy Queen in Carbondale, has announced the ice cream shop is closing down, and will no longer be a Dairy Queen.

Mike shared the sad news via a Facebook post, where he reveals that corporate did not like certain aspects about the Carbondale location and stripped it of its title of Dairy Queen.

Mike says he has hopes of reopening the shop as an independent ice cream store, and he will continue to provide updates.

