Carbondale Dairy Queen closing down; former manager has hopes of reopening

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Mark Waicukauski, the former manager of the beloved walk-up Dairy Queen in Carbondale, has announced the ice cream shop is closing down, and will no longer be a Dairy Queen.
Mark shared the sad news via a Facebook post, where he reveals that corporate stripped the ice cream shop of the Dairy Queen brand because of their distaste of certain aspects about the Carbondale location.
Mark says he has hopes of reopening the shop as an independent ice cream store, and he will continue to provide updates.